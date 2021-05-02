Two arrested for smuggling ‘marijuana, cocaine’ into Ankaful prison

Reshuffle hits Ghana Immigration Service The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has undertaken a shake-up of its top senior…

Atletico Madrid edge Elche to extend La Liga lead Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a…

MTN to increase call, data charges from today Telecom giant MTN Ghana says it is reviewing its call and data tariffs upwards…

Berekum Chelsea succumb to WAFA at Golden City Park WAFA defied odd to inflict a 3-2 win on Berekum Chelsea – their first home loss…