Two arrested for stealing 15 sheep, 7 goats

The Suhum Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers at Suhum Asuboi in Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region.
The suspects allegedly stole 15-sheeps and 7-goats from Kade in the same Region.
The two suspects are Kwame Henry, 32, from Akyem Abomosu and one Abu from Accra, but the third accomplice has run away.
The Suhum Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Owusu, confirming the arrest to Prime News Ghana explained that, the three suspects were driving in a Toyota salon car with registration number, GR 8996-N on the Suhum-Asuboi road in the early hours of Thursday, May 31, 2018.
He said upon seeing the police patrol team, the suspects quickly turned in the middle of the road with the intension of running away.
Chief Supt Owusu said the police patrol gave the suspects a chase but they abandoned their vehicle and run into a nearby bush.
He added that with the support of the residents, the two were apprehended and beaten by the residents before the police arrived but the third suspect run away.
The two are currently receiving treatments at the Suhum government Hospital due to the severe injuries they sustained as a result of the beatings.
