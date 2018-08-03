Two PrimeNewsGhana journalists obtain degrees from GIJ

Two journalists of Prime Network Limited, publishers of PrimeNewsGhana, graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra today.
They were part of the 12th Congregation Ceremony of the Ghana Institute of Journalism at Okponglo, the new site of the Academic Institution, under the theme: "Strengthening Media Literacy and Communication Excellence in Ghana".
The event was graced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who advised the media to eschew sensationalism in their reportage.
The two, Clement Edward Kumsah and Mutala Yakubu, graduated in BACS in Communications Studies with options in Journalism.
They both obtained Second Class Upper.
While Mutala Yakubu is PrimeNewsGhana’s prolific sports writers, Clement Edward Kumsah dazzles in politics and general news.