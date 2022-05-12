UDS Senior Staff to strike today

The Senior Staff Association at the University for Development Studies, UDS will today May 12 embark on an industrial strike against the management of the university.
The Association expected their concerns addressed yesterday by the Management of the University.
“The University management’s failure to respect and implement the prudent professional recommendations of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) on the concerns of Senior Staff Association in relation to qualification requirements for progression and upgrading to Senior Member Grade, contained in a letter date December 24 2021.
“Capricious and whimsical applications of administrative rules by some heads within the university,” as another reason for the planned strike,” the letter dated Sunday May 8, 2022 and signed by the Chairman SSA-UoG, UDS, Tamale, Zakaria Mohammed disclosed.
He continued “The Executive Council of the Senior Staff of the Universities Teachers- University for Development Studies, Tamale shall embark on an indefinite industrial strike on Thursday May 12 2022.”