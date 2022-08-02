UG launches project to address graduate unemployment

The Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID) of the University of Ghana, in collaboration with the Imperial College London (ICL) and the impact hub have launched a project to help address graduate unemployment and promote entrepreneurial skills development among students in the country.
The project dubbed ‘Innovation for African Universities Connecting Accra Project’ is a two-phase program seeking to understand the entrepreneurial needs of students and help provide the needed support.
The first phase was done through a series of roundtable discussions and virtual coaching sessions after which student entrepreneurs were sampled and engaged to understand their needs.
The second phase of the project climaxed at the University of Ghana campus with the finalists pitching their projects.
The project is fully funded by AMG fertiliser, a freezones company owned by a Ghanaian — Ernest Appiah.
The project began with an official launch where 28 entrepreneurial teams consisting of over 100 students were recruited, coached and mentored for two and half months period.
After those sessions, six finalists — CARTAgro, Agrimecarb, Fihankra Comtech LLC, Feathery Care,Stefarms and Mam Ne Fo — were selected.
Speaking during the event the Vice- Chancellor of the UG, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, advocated more private sector support to help hone the skills of students to fend for themselves after school.
