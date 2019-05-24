Upper West : Tumu Sec Tech shut down over student demo

The Tumu Secondary Technical Senior High School in the Upper West Region has been shut down indefinitely following student demonstration on Thursday evening.
Speaking to Citi FM, the Upper West Regional Director of Education, Evans Kpebah said the situation has forced the Education Service to closed down the school indefinitely.
“It is a painful decision. We are not happy with it. But upon the advice of the Municipal Security Council and the Board Chairman of the PTA, it is not advisable to keep the students,” he said.
Mr. Kpebah noted that “a few culprits have been arrested and we want to do more investigations and settled down.”
The closure is also affecting final year students who are sitting for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Exams.
“Third years are also affected. They will also go and be extorted every morning to write their exams,” Mr. Kpebah said.
According to reports, police have also picked up some 23 students over the disturbances. The students demonstrated and destroyed properties belonging to the school.
They are also alleged to have also cut off the power supply to the school and ransacked the bungalows of some of the teachers.
Their action was in protest of the seizure of their mobile phones by school authorities. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.
2 arrested at Tumu SHS after a violent demo by students
Two students had earlier been arrested after destroying school properties in a violent protest by some students.
The students on Thursday, May 23, 2019, resorted to acts of vandalism after school authorities seized their mobile phones.
Sissala East Municipal executive Karim Nayo speaking to Joy FM disclosed that only a few students were on campus today and a majority of them fled due to police presence.
Authorities of the school will meet with the students to take a decision on the incident.
"This morning when we went there and we met only a few students, we went round and announced that those who have fled should return, we will be meeting them today to give our verdict, it is a population of over 1000 students but we only met over 100, they have started coming back"
Mr Nayo also revealed that a number of school properties have been destroyed by the students.
"A three-unit classrooms, all louvres and doors destroyed, the office of the senior housemaster, headmaster's bungalow among others".
