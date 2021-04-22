Ursula Owusu must give more details on AirtelTigo take over - Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George has called on Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to provide more clarity on government's takeover of telecommunications firm, AirtelTigo.
The Government of Ghana and the parent companies of AirtelTigo, Bharti Airtel Ghana Holdings B.V. and MIC Africa B.V have concluded negotiations and signed an agreement to transfer the shares of the company to the Ghana Government following the announcement of the company’s departure from the Ghanaian market last year.
Sam George speaking on Citi FM said the government owes Ghanaians more explanations on the deal.
READ ALSO: Government signs agreement with AirtelTigo to take over shares
“I believe that the Minister of Communications must give us more details. She must give us the true state of AirtelTigo. She must give us a plan on what they are going to do with that asset,” he said
The Ningo Prampram legislator was also sceptical about the government’s ability to manage AirtelTigo, given its poor track record in handling the private enterprises it has acquired so far.
“Government used to have 30 percent shares in Airtel but the government failed to make the capital injection into Airtel. And as of 2018, when Airtel appeared before the parliamentary committee, they told us the government’s 30 percent had been revalued to 3 percent because of the failure to do investment. Government has shares in Vodafone. Vodafone is also complaining that the government is not making the requisite investment.”
“How is it possible that a government that is not able to make an investment for a 30 percent holding in an entity will get the requisite capital to buy a whole network to do the requisite investment and run it well?” Sam George asked.
AirtelTigo serves around 5.1 million subscribers and offers direct and indirect employment opportunities to almost 10,000 people.