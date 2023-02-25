USAID-German delegation calls on Interior Minister

A delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Germany, International Organisation for Migration, US Embassy and German Embassy led by Mr. Rob Jenkins, Assistant to the Administrator for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization of the USAID called on the Minister for the Interior, Mr. Ambrose Dery at his office in Accra.
The visit was to discuss the launch of the Coastal States Stability Mechanism, a new joint U.S – German funded programme to support Coastal West African Countries’ efforts to prevent and counter the spread of violent extremism.
The Minister, who welcomed the idea described the United States of America and Germany as allies and called for closer collaboration between Ghana, America and Germany in the area of security for the benefit of the countries.
He said peace and security are very core in any nation building and that it is important that measures are put in place to continue to protect the territorial borders and security of the country for the good people of Ghana.
Hon. Ambrose Dery thanked the delegation for the visit and said he looks forward to further engagement to ensure that all parties benefit from the project.