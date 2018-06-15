Use ‘Eid-Ul-Fitr’ to pray for leaders - Muslims urged

The Nkoranza North District Chief Executive, Gifty Akorsah Arthur has urged Muslims to use the climax of the month of Ramadan with the 'Eid-Ul-Fitr', which is the feast of giving alms to the poor and needy, to also pray for the leaders of this country, especially the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The DCE also urged them prayer for peace and unity since that is the only way there will be development in the country.
Madam Akorsah Arthur made the appeal when she has donated 20 bags of sugar and 10 bags of rice worth GHS7, 300.00 to the Muslims communities in the area during the month of Ramadan.
The Nkoranza North Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Emmanuel Amofa Asafo Agyei, who made the donations on behalf of the DCE distributed the items to Muslims communities such as Kranka, Yefri, Busunya, Dromankese, Odumase, Dwenewoho, Bono Manso and Fiema.
The DCE said Muslims should ask Allah to shower blessings and give the leaders strength to enable them roll-out successfully all the flagship programmes of this government that will enable Ghana work again.
She said programmes such as the "One-District-One Factory, One-Village-One-Dam, Planting for Food and Jobs, and the most popular among them, the free S.H.S Policy of which has brought relief to citizens of Ghana, especially poor and needy parents in the society, must not be taken for granted".