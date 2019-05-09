UW/R : NDC Chairman shot dead in Daffiama Bussie Issa

Mr Poulabong Bayiilela Richard the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Daffiama Bussie Issa constituency in the Upper West Region has been shot dead.
He is alleged to have been shot dead in his on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, by unknown assailants.
His body has since been deposited at the Upper West Regional hospital mortuary. Mr Bayiilela before his death had been the Chairman for two consecutive terms.
NDC constituency secretary for Daffiama Bussie Issa Mr James Wor confirmed the incident in an interview with Kwabena Prah Junior [The Don] on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 9 May 2019.
Mr Wor said the deceased was shot while returning from a funeral.
The incident has been reported to the Wa police.
