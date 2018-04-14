VGMA 2018: Praye comeback strong to thrill fans at AICC

After the news went viral about their separation, Praye, the very hot trio that rocked the hiplife scene for about five years with hit songs such as Angelina, Shordy, Wo Din, New Dance and Concentrate are back together.
The trio comprising Eugene Baah - Praye Ho Ne Ho, Steven Fiawoo - Praye Tiatia and Nana Kwame Praye Tenten at the 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA surprised fans as they appeared on stage to put up an energetic performance.
Meanwhile, Praye is yet to officially announce to fans if they are back for good or they appearance was just to thrill fans.
According to report, it was Praye Tenten who left the group first, there were speculation and expectations that he would come back to the fold and enable Praye to catch up on their dwindling fortunes.
The comeback did not happen until the two who have been holding the fort, Praye Honeho and Praye Tietia, also parted ways.
Explaining the reason for their split to Showbiz, Praye Honeho also known as Choirmaster said that their decision to split was not borne out of misunderstanding but a consensus that they both agreed to take when Praye Tenten left the group.
However, the controversy that surrounded the departure of Praye Tenten, he conceded, affected the fortunes and success of their New Genesis album.
“When our brother left, we had recorded our last album, New Genesis. It wasn’t something that we expected so both Praye Tietia and I agreed to hold up the banner of the group for three years after which we could go our separate ways.
“During that period, our aim of being together as a group was just to maintain the Praye brand and promote the New Genesis project and album. It was something we had worked on for several years so it wouldn’t have been right to abandon it after Praye Tenten left. That was the more reason why we stayed together till now.
“I don’t have any issue with Praye Tietia, he can confirm what I am saying to you. Besides, he is also in the studio working on his songs” he said.