Video : Aggrieved customers attack head pastor of Zoe Outreach Embassy church

Some aggrieved customers have attacked the head pastor of Zoe Outreach Embassy church, Kelvin Kobiri.
The customers are seen in a viral video attacking the head pastor while demanding for their locked up investments.
The aggrieved customers of EL Real Estates and Tikowre Capital this month stormed the East Legon-based Zoe Embassy Church where the companies’ founder, Kelvin Kobiri is a pastor.
The customers are demanding that their locked-up investments be paid back to them.
This was the third time the disgruntled customers from Takoradi and other parts of the country have besieged the church premises to demand their locked-up funds.
The Church was closed when the customers arrived around 8.am on Sunday. But some of the customers said in an interview that they although the church has been closed today, they will remain at the premise until they get their monies.
READ ALSO : Over 7,000 cases filed against founder of ZoeEmbassyChurch, Pastor Koribi
Richard Alinka, a customer from Tarkwa in the Western Region said, despite getting the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) involved in the matter and getting Pastor Kobiri’s promise of paying them in three months.
"We are victims of EL Real Estate and Tikowre Investment owned by Pastor Kelvin Elson Godson, founder and overseer of Zoe Outreach Embassy. We the complainants did our investments individually but when it was due for us to get our money, the principal cum the interest wasn’t coming forth.