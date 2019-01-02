VIDEO: Angry youth vandalize Owusu Bempah's church after he prophesied the death of Chief Imam

According to reports reaching PrimeNewsGhana, some angry youth of the Nima community stormed the church premises of Rev. Owusu Bempah and vandalized several properties after he prophesied the death of the National Chief Imam.
Rev.Owusu Bempah, during his 31st watch night service, prophesied that the National Chief Imam of the Islamic community won't see the end of 2019.
In the video available to PrimeNewsGhana, about 12 angry Zongo youth could be seen with cutlasses and using vulgar words in the Hausa language and vandalizing some properties at the church and also chased the security man out of the church premises.
The angry youth were also seen breaking the church billboards of Owusu Bempah at the entrance.
Meanwhile, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu has come out to condemn the act by the youth who stormed the church premises of Rev. Owusu Bempah and vandalized several properties.
He has entreated the youth to desist from such act.
"We are living in peace with fellow Christians and other religion so lets maintain that relationship. Leave him with his character and forgive him. He said, as for death every soul shall taste it either today or tomorrow so no need to attack the man. " we should not do anything to divide us as a nation.
"Please leave him and forgive him, I am begging you, I am begging you"