Video : Drivers ,others record low sales as impact of Covid-19 continues

Drivers and other business owners have recorded low sales as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Ghana.
The global pandemic, which originated from Wuhan the epicentre of China has recorded cases and killed majority of people around the world.
In the case of Ghana, the country has recorded five new cases of the deadly Covid-19 disease bringing the total number of cases to 16 in less than 24 hours. This was announced by the Ghana Health Service today March 20, 2020.
The Ghana Health Service in the update said all five were reported from the Greater Accra region.
The first is a 29-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra with no history of travel. Sample taken from her confirmed positive in the laboratory.
The second is a 34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra who had contact with a confirmed case at her place of work.
Also, a 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema with no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with a confirmed case. Samples confirmed positive in the laboratory.
A 41-year-old Ghanaian male who arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020; indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing.
The fifth person is a 36-year-old Ghanaian male resident of Paris, France; the date of arrival in Ghana is unconfirmed with no evidence of contact with an infected person.
READ ALSO: Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16
This brings to a total of sixteen (16) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death.