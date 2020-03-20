Ghana's Covid-19 cases now 16

Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Ghana Rises To Sixteen (16) As At 20 March 2020 - 09:45GMT
Five (5) new confirmed cases on the 19th March 2020. All five were reported from Greater Accra Region.
--- 29-year-old Ghanaian lady; resident of Accra; no history of travel; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
--- 34-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of Accra; contact of a confirmed case at place of work; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
--- 53-year-old Ghanaian male, resident of Tema; no history of travel, no evidence of close contact with confirmed case; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory
--- 41-year-old Ghanaian male; arrived in Ghana by KLM on the 15 March 2020; indicated exposure with family members in Amsterdam exhibiting respiratory symptoms and also on the flight with some passengers sneezing and coughing; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.
--- 36-year-old Ghanaian male; resident of Paris, France; date of arrival in Ghana unconfirmed; no evidence of contact with infected person;
This brings to a total of sixteen (16) confirmed cases in Ghana, with no death.
Contact tracing has been initiated in all these confirmed cases.