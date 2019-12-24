Video : Let's remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity, Akufo-Addo's Christmas message to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo in his 2019 Christmas and New Year message to Ghanaians said we should remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity.
President Akufo-Addo said the festive season should offer Ghanaians the opportunity to remind themselves of the birth story of Jesus Christ and rededicate themselves to him.
He also asked Ghanaians to exhibit love, faith, charity and reconciliation.
The President took the opportunity to highlight some successes of his government. According to him, jobs have been provided to teachers and nurses.
He also stated that food has been provided in abundance and at a low cost, speaking on the banking sector crisis the President acknowledge that the exercise has brought discomfort to many but has saved the jobs of some 6,500 workers.
President Akufo-Addo said investigation is ongoing into potential criminal conducts and the findings will be published soon.