Video : "Pastor" justifies his actions after making members drink water he bathed with

The 'pastor' seen in a viral video making his members drink the water he bathed with has justified his actions.
In an interview with Kofi TV, the "pastor" said there are no health implications because it's an issue of the spirit realm.
According to him, the insults that are pouring in after the video is what he expected. He defended that his actions are a normal thing that has been in the system and there is nothing ungodly about it.
He explained that the video that went viral is a movie scene to focus on the realities happening in the various churches all in the name of directions.
Viral video
In the video, the pastor was seen squatting in a long blue barrel which is used to store water in some household.
He squatted and got up repeatedly for about five times before addressing the congregation. The prophet said God has used him for the anointing and required that all members of the church should drink. Believed to be the founder of the church, Endtime Church, the prophet said this was to be done in an orderly manner, therefore, the pastors and elders should take the lead in the drinking. This they did, and later followed by ordinary members.