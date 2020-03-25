Video: Pediatric Nurse shares tips on how to prevent accidents at home with kids as Covid-19 halts school activities

A Pediatric nurse with the Korle-Bu teaching hospital has shared some tips on how parents can prevent accidents at home as Covid-19 has forced schools to be close and children are now at home.
Most parents are having a tough time dealing with their kids as their adventures in the house can lead to all form of accidents.
Home accident is increasingly popular. It’s one of the causes of child mortality in Ghana.
The most vulnerable group of children who suffer this accident are between the ages of 1 - 5years who continually explore their environment. This may be due to the fact that they do not know how to differentiate between a potentially harmful environment or otherwise.
Among the causes of these home, accidents are chemical poisoning from kerosene,'parazone', medications, cosmetics agents and chemical agents.
Other causes of home accidents include drowning, falls from spilt oil and on the floor, burns from hot surfaces, fire, hot liquids, electricity and swallowing of coins.
As parents, it's our prime goal is to prevent these accidents from happening. PREVENTION Is THE KEY.
However, if a child accidentally ingest any chemical or a harmful substance;
DO NOT FORCE VOMITING
DO NOT GIVE PALM OIL
AVOID APPLYING UNKNOWN MEDICATION TO THE EXPOSED AREA.
The victim should be quickly rushed to the nearest hospital for the necessary first aid to be given.
The health of our children is our topmost priority.
By: Babynurse
masagg30@gmail.com