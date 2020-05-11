Video : President Akufo-Addo's 9th address on Covid-19 pandemic 

President Akufo-Addo has extended the ban on public gathering.
The President in his address said the ban will begin from today May 10 to May 31.
“Tonight I have come to your homes to announce that the ban on public gathering has been extended to the end of the month that is May 31, 2020.
The extension comes in the wake of reports that religious leaders were persuading the President to lift the ban on public gathering.
The President also warned that people who violate the directive will be dealt with in accordance with the law.