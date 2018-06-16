Video: Rawlings descends on NDC’s Anita Desoso

Former President Rawlings has described the Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, as a “crook”, who is fond of using cunning means to get her way.
“She’s a crook. She’s lucky I don’t talk about her that much”, Rawlings said during a recent event.
At the 39th anniversary of the uprising of June 4 which was held at the Madina Social Welfare School Park, Monday, First Vice-Chair of the NDC, Anita Desoso knelt down and begged the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, to forgive them their sins.
“Now to my father – Founder, I know your children we have erred and I also know that you are a human being and you have also done something maybe it is not right.
And I was so happy when I heard you say that when you brought a statement out, rendering an apology – you are a hero. You are a hero. This shows that what you have thought me is still within me. If you are a leader, be prepared to say that I am sorry. If you are a child, be prepared to say that daddy I’m sorry. So, I will take this opportunity on behalf of the party to kneel down before my dad – please forgive us. Let us come together to build this country”.
However, Former President Rawlings speaking in a recent event said “what she did was pre-planned. Yes, the woman on the stage, June 4, when she went on her knees".
The former military leader recalled Anita Desoso using a similar grovelling tactic on his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to gain favour to win the Women Organizer slot of the party in the past.
"Maybe sometimes I say the inappropriate things, I should have said it there and then [that she's a crook]", Rawlings added.