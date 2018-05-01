Volta Region MPs urges youth to emulate Isaac Dogboe

The Volta Caucus in Parliament has urged the youth in the country to emulate the hard work, discipline, perseverance, self-belief and the courage of the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight titleholder, Isaac Dogboe.
The Volta Caucus, made up of both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament said, “Isaac Dogboe's accomplishments of 19-0, 13 KOs, have been possible through dint of hard work, discipline, perseverance, self-belief and courage, which are values worthy of emulation not only by the youth in the Volta Region; indeed, all Ghanaians ought to be inspired by Isaac's story”.
In a press release to congratulate the ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe on his victory on Sunday April 29, 2018, signed by the Chairman of the Volta Caucus, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, who is also the MP for Ho West Constituency, and copied to Prime News Ghana, the legislators said Ghana needs such young men to build the nation.
Read below the full statement:
VOLTA CAUCUS IN PARLIAMENT CONGRATULATES ISAAC DOGBOE
The Volta Caucus in Parliament has followed with much pride the historic feat attained by Isaac Dogboe in defeating Jessie Magdaleno to clinch the WBO super bantamweight title and in the process becoming Ghana's youngest ever boxing world champion at age 23.
Isaac Dogboe who knocked out the previously undefeated Magdaleno in the 11th round in Philadelphia, USA to win the highly anticipated bout has brought tremendous honour to our dear region and our great nation.
We note that Dogboe was ahead on all three scorecards at the time of the stoppage: 97-91, 96-91 and 95-93.
According to Compu Box statistics, Dogboe landed 172 of 530 punches (33 percent), and Magdaleno landed 104 of 383 (27 percent)
It is worth highlighting that Isaac Dogboe's accomplishments: 19-0, 13 KOs, have been possible through dint of hard work, discipline, perseverance, self-belief and courage, which are values worthy of emulation not only by the youth in the Volta Region; indeed, all Ghanaians ought to be inspired by Isaac's story.
The Volta Caucus in Parliament comprising all 25 NDC MPs and our only colleague NPP MP from Krachi East, wishes to assure "The Royal Storm" and his team of our continuous solidarity and a most befitting welcome to the region upon his return from the United States of America.
We thank all Ghanaians for their commendable and overwhelming show of support, love and fervent prayers which contributed in no small measure in achieving this memorable victory.
We wish the young boxer the very best in his career and may this remarkable victory spark a boxing renaissance in our country.
Signed
Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah
Chairman, Volta Caucus
[01/05/18]