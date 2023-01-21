Volta Region to host 66th Independence Day celebration

The Volta Region will host this year’s National Independence Day celebration.
The venue will be the 5,000-capacity Ho Youth Resource Centre (located at Adaklu Tsrefe).
Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey disclosed this at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs when he paid a courtesy call on members of the House to officially announce the President’s decision.
Lord Commey was accompanied by a delegation from the Presidency, the Volta Regional Minister and Officials from the Regional Coordinating Council. Mr Commey who is also the Chairman of the 66th Independence Day Celebrations solicited support from the Chiefs to own the event and make it memorable.
He also appealed to the House to provide input which would be incorporated in the programme line up for the celebrations to promote local content.
The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo said the region has a lot to offer for the development of Ghana and pledged their readiness to offer maximum support to make the celebrations successful.
Mr. Commey and his entourage later visited the site for the ongoing Ho Youth Resource Centre project which will be the venue for the climax of this year’s Independence Day Celebrations.
Work on the project resumed last week and progressed steadily when the team visited the site.
The Site Engineer, Lordson Asante gave the assurance that critical facilities will be completed on schedule to prepare the venue for the climax of the Independence Day Celebrations.
Mr. Commey said the Volta Region is honoured to be the host of this year’s Independence Day Celebrations and will benefit from its economic opportunities.
The delegation earlier visited the Asogli Palace where the Chiefs and people of the Asogli pledged their support towards the events.