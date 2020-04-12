Volta, Western Regions confirm first COVID-19 cases, total now 566

Ghana's COVID-19 cases has now risen to 556.
The latest regions to record cases are Western and Volta Regions.
This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service.
So far ten out of the 16 regions in Ghana have recorded such infections.
According to the report, the increasing number of cases to the ongoing enhanced surveillance exercise.
“As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died,” the Ghana Health Service indicated on its website.