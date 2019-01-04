VVIP and VIPs get 112 graves at the new 64-acre Military Cemetery

According to the Military High Command, 112 graves has been allocated to Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) and Very Important Persons (VIPs) who are civilians at the new 64-acre Military Cemetery.
The Cemetery located at Burma Camp has a capacity for 16,000 graves.
Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie who is the head of he Public Relations Department of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in an interview with Daily Graphic said the decision to get a new Military Cemetery as because the old one at Osu is full.
The new Military Cemetery opened in 2018 have already seen some notable personalities like former Vice-President, Mr Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; a former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Kofi Annan; a renowned poet, Prof. Atukwei Okai, and Mr J.H. Mensah, a renowned statesman all buried there.
Col Aggrey-Quarshie added that the Cemetery has been partitioned into various sections namely veterans, family children, family adults, Moslems, Generals, serving personnel, key appointment holders and national memorial.
He explained that “individuals are buried at the VVIP and VIP Section, which forms the National Memorial Section of the cemetery with the approval of the Commander-in-Chief of the GAF, being the President of the Republic”.
He was emphatic that except a deceased person was the spouse or child of a serving military person or a VVIP/VIP, that individual could not be buried at the Military Cemetery.
Burying a body at the cemetery comes at no cost unless the family of the deceased decides to put up a headstone.
The New Military Cemetery has pre-burial facilities, including church service, an apian way, among others.
It also has three main access gates, a car park for 20 buses and 400 cars, space for about 100 species of plants, a memorial wall, among other facilities.
