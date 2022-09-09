W/R: Three Chinese, six Ghanaians arrested in anti-galamsey operation

Nine more suspects have been arrested in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region, the police have said in a statement.
The police also retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in the operation in the wee hours of Friday, September 9.
The suspects are said to be made up of three Chinese nationals and six Ghanaians.
In another development, five Chinese nationals have been arrested in connection with missing excavators in Ellembelle in the Western Region the police said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwasi Bonzo, who was detained by the police for alleged obstruction over the controversial missing excavators, has been granted bail.
He has been charged with assault, conspiracy to assault, resisting arrest and two others.
Bonzo had earlier claimed that police in the area failed to protect the excavators seized from some illegal miners in the area, hence the earth-moving equipment could not be found.
Police in the area rejected the DCE’s claim and started investigating him . One of the missing excavators was subsequently found on Tuesday.