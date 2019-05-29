WAEC refutes reports of 2019 WASSCE leakage

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has refuted reports of leakage of the ongoing 2019 West African Senior School Certification Examination (WASSCE) papers.
WAEC said, "their attention has been drawn to false information circulating on social media about the purported leakage of papers of the ongoing WASSCE for school candidates, 2019."
In a statement signed and issued by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, a Deputy Director in charge of Public Affairs, WAEC said, "there has been no leakage of examination papers for the WASSCE school candidates."
Due to the reports, WAEC has increased inspection and monitoring at centres across the country.
WAEC has also withdrawn and annulled the appointment of some supervisors and invigilators pending further sanctions.
It also said it has made a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Departy (CID) of the Ghana Police on the operations of some "rogue websites", purportedly aiding in examination malpractices.
There is a resurgence of the operation of rogue websites whose operators, with the connivance of some invigilators and supervisors, receive snapshots of the question papers from the centres after the question paper packets are opened.
They then solve the questions and post the answers on their websites and on social media platforms such as WhatsApp groups of candidates who have paid for their services.
In WAEC's statement sighted by Prime News Ghana said a number of candidates suspected to have been involved in examination malpractice are being investigated.
As a further step, the Council says it would scrutinise all scripts of schools where cheating has been reported.
"It must be noted that a great number of candidates have conducted themselves very well and due diligence would be followed to ensure fairness to all," the statement added.
"The Council urges all stakeholders including members of the public to collaborate with it to safeguard the integrity of the examinations and certificates awarded."
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com