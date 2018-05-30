Watch Anas video and be fired – Ken Agyapong warn staff

The Owner of Kencity Media Limited, operators of Net 2 Television and Oman FM in Accra, Kennedy Agyapong has warned staff of the media group not to go and watch the much talked about ‘Number 12' video documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
He said workers who would defy his order risk losing their jobs as they would be fired without any delay.
The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency in the Central Region has been hard on Anas Aremeyaw Anas after his expose led to the implication of the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi and the Deputy Minister of Roads and highways, Anthony Abayifa Karbo.
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP has been calling for the arrest and prosecution of Anas since he claimed Anas is corrupt.
He is reported to have threatened to expose Anas since he is also allegedly involved in numerous dubious deals in the country.
Mr. Ken Agyapong has also incited Ghanaians to rise up against Anas since he would soon enter into people’s private rooms and film them.
Mr. Ken Agyapong speaking on Oman FM which was monitored by Prime News Ghana said he will not allow any of his workers to watch the premier of the video.
Meanwhile, Majority Leader in Parliament and the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said his colleague MP’s comments on Anas lack ‘merit’.
Anas Aremyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI group have emphasized that nothing can stop them from showing the much talked about video in June 6, 2018.