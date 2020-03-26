We are dealing with an invincible enemy and are completely helpless - Dep. Health Minister

Deputy Health Minister Hon. Alexander Abban says Ghana is currently dealing with an invincible enemy which is the Covid-19 and this is the time political parties must come together to ensure we battle to win.
He made this known when the government met opposition political parties to discuss how best they can win the war against Covid-19.
"There are some going round saying the President has imported some disease into the country and there were even insulting him, and I asked myself how that is possible because how can he kill the people he rules but that is part of the misinformation. This Covid-19 has made us aware that despite all the things we can boast of we are seeing how limited we are because we are dealing with an invincible enemy and are completely helpless. Going to war, what you need is unity of purpose so I urge all the political parties to unite because if we start an internal difference we may be taken by events, this is not the time to build political capital because the situation is serious and everyone is needed on deck".
The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also explained the rationale behind the meeting with the political parties.
"As you are aware we are in the midst of a national challenge and it is also a global challenge. One of the key pillars of a global pandemic like this is risk communication and social mobilization. One group that requires engaging is political parties, they have large followings and they turn to believe them more, so in times like this we can't leave them out. They are very important in the communication chain, on radio, tv they send out information".
A total of 132 persons have so far been confirmed to have been infected with the Coronavirus disease in Ghana.
This comes after 64 new positive cases were announced by the Ghana Health Service on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Of the 64 new cases, 40 were confirmed among those under mandatory quarantine while the 20 others were confirmed through the Ghana Health Service’s regular surveillance systems of the local population.
Authorities say all the new patients have been isolated and are receiving treatment.