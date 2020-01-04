We hope new TOR boss serves interest of all Ghanaians and not some individuals - IES

The Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Paa Kwesi Anamua Sakyi says they are waiting to see how new Acting MD of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ing. Herbert Ato Morrison will perform and hope that he serves the interest of Ghanaians and not some individuals.
Ing. Ato Morrison was appointed MD of TOR on January 4, 2020. Commenting on the state of the refinery going forward, the Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Paa Kwesi Anamua Sakyi said the new Acting MD must ensure that TOR only enters into arrangements that will yield the most benefits for Ghanaians and his outfit are waiting to see how he performs.
"We all understand that Mr. Osei was forced to walk out. So we only pray and hope that he [Ato Morrison] is not elected to come and ensure that the refinery takes far below the tolling fee that has been put in the past to rip off the country. We wish him well, a very good engineer but in terms of management we are yet to see what he brings onboard and how forward-looking it is going to be for the refinery.”
The appointment of Mr. Ato Morrison follows the resignation of Isaac Osei, who served as the MD of the company for nearly three years.
Until his appointment, Ing. Morrison was the General Manager, Technical Services and he is the senior-most engineer at the nation’s sole oil refinery.
The Institute of Energy Security in December last year alleged that the recent resignation of the Managing Director Isaac Osei, was induced by persons who wanted him to approve a shady deal.
The energy policy think tank in a press release stated that its investigations revealed Mr. Osei left his position after he refused to sign off on a deal to refine 11 million barrels of crude oil at a cost of US$1.5 instead of a market rate of US$4.5 per barrel.