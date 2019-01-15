Nat’l council of PTA plans to meet with GES over suspension of PTA dues

The National Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) are to meet the Ghana Education Service(GES) over the suspension of PTA fees in second cycle institutions.
The Ghana Education Service (GES), has declared that it is putting on hold the collection of the dues to streamline all such levies in Senior High Schools.
Despite the directive to halt its collection, however, it appears that heads of public second cycle schools are bent on taking PTA dues and levies.
They say the suspension of PTA dues will aggravate the financial burden on their schools.
According to the National President of the Association, Alexander Yaw Danso he said they will meet to properly solve the issue.
Mr Danso sated that, “The heads still hold onto PTA finances, at the appropriate time I will get you the names of all those school heads and their schools. This is going to give us an opportunity to sit down with the GES, the ministries and other officials to look at the way forward.”
“We were asked to collect our own dues and levies as an association and run the way we wanted it. Some of the school heads are peeved because they are no longer collecting the dues. They [heads] were making use of the dues because there was a circular that these heads should be signatories to the PTA accounts. Now, that they have been asked to wash their hands away from the PTA dues, they are peeved and not prepared to back off PTA activities”, he added.
