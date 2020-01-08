We need a cleanup of the security services ahead 2020 general elections - Kofi Abotsi 

Former Dean of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and secretary to the Emile Short Commission, Kofi Abotsi is calling for a cleanup of the security services ahead of this year's general elections.
According to him, the cleanup exercise will avert challenges witnessed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.
Government's white paper on the Emile Short Commission's work rejected at some of the findings and recommendations of the commission.
The commission was tasked to investigate the circumstances that led to the violence witnessed during the by-election.
In an interview with Joy FM, Kofi Abotsi said it is very important for government to clean up the security services especially in an election year.
This according to him will help the many contradictions and difficulties witnessed as far as security coordination and dynamics is concerned.
"Given the importance of the security sector particularly in an electoral season it is important we streamlined the security sector and that I used the word advisedly that we clean up the structure of our security system to ensure the avoidance of the kind of contradictions and difficulties that we saw far as the coordination of the security apparatus and security dynamics of the security was concern.."
Ayawaso White Paper
Government after the Emile Short Commission's work-issued a White Paper.
Government in its response said the report failed to address the first and most critical of the terms of reference of the Commission which was “to make a full, faithful and impartial inquiry into the circumstances of, and establish the facts leading to, the events and associated violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election on the 31st day of January 2019”.
The government said since the Commission failed to do this, it is unable to accept, wholly, the findings of the Commission.
While some of the findings were accepted, others were rejected.