We've received about 46 complaints so far- Marwarko speaks on food poisoning cases

Marwarko Restuarant has been speaking on the suspected cases of food poisoning reported by its customers.
PRO for Marwarko Mr. Amin Lamptey explained that they have received complaints from Monday and have been investigating the cases and will soon issue a press statement.
He said reports came from people who bought the food from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm on Sunday and Monday.
Mr. Amin Lamptey said they have so far received 46 complaints.
The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA has closed down the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant over reported cases of food poisoning.
The FDA in a tweet said: "The FDA has taken notice of complaints from the public about the suspected food poisoning at the East Legon Branch of Marwarko Restaurant. We have closed down the restaurant and together with other relevant agencies, started investigations."
"We wish to assure the public that the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public."
Some social media users have been complaining about how they got food poisoning after eating at the restaurant.