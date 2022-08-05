We will resist any attempt by IMF to review free SHS - Akufo-Addo

JPresident Akufo Addo has insisted that the Free Senior High school program will not be negotiated with the International Monetary fund (IMF) ahead of the second round of talks for a bailout.
He assured Ghanaians that his government will resist any intervention by the IMF to review the Free Senior High school program and other social intervention policies ahead of the second round of talks for a bailout.
According to him, flagship programmes “are the heart of government works over the last five years.”
“It is relatively easy for me to give this assurance, the free SHS, Free tutor, these program are the heart of this government work over the past five years and we have made it clear to everybody that they are non-negotiable items of our public expenditure”, He stated.
Following the application submitted to IMF by the government for a support fund, there has been speculation that government should review the Free SHS policy as it is facing funding challenges.
According to him, the International Monetary Fund has assured that such important social intervention will not be compromised in their granting of a fund.
“And already, I think you have heard the statement that the IMF country director made not too long ago that they cannot see how such an important social invention can be sacrificed on the alter on a program with then”, He added.
Also, He has condemned the act of examination malpractice activities engaged by students of Bolgatanga and Boko Senior High that resulted in the closure of the school.
“It is completely unacceptable and I think all of us should be very loud in our condemnation of the attitudes of the students, who believe that they have access and somehow rather mechanism should be in place to facilitate exam malpractice”, He said.
He noted this in his tour in the Upper East region.