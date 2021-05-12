Prime News Ghana

Wesley Girls’ trends after Tweeps mock school for trailing in NSMQ qualifiers

By George Nyavor
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

A tweet by the official handle of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) about the results of the Central Region qualifiers of the competition has sparked a storm of critical comments against Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

The results of the four-school competition show that in the end, Mfantsipim School topped with 52 points, while St. Augustine's College came second with 49 points.

Wesley Girls' High School and Swedru Senior High both obtained 31 points.

Not long ago, Wesley Girls’ was making headlines after school authorities prevented a Muslim student from fasting as part of Ramadan, a decision that invited critical comments from a section of the public.

READ ALSO: Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy over links with Kenya

Many critics say the authorities discriminated against that Muslim student because the school was founded by the Methodist church.

Shortly after organisers of the NSMQ posted the end-of-competition points on Twitter, many Ghanaians again descended heavily on the all-girls school, with many happy that the school trailed in the coveted national competition.

“If not for the Muslim girl fasting, Wesley Girls' would have won the contest,” one commentator surmised.

“Wesley Girls will always and forever be in the MUD,” Opana, tweeting at @Dandiyaaro prophesied.

Below a few of the reaction to Wesley Girl’s position on the regional NSMQ qualifiers that has caused the school to trend once again on Twitter.