Wesley Girls’ trends after Tweeps mock school for trailing in NSMQ qualifiers

A tweet by the official handle of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) about the results of the Central Region qualifiers of the competition has sparked a storm of critical comments against Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.
The results of the four-school competition show that in the end, Mfantsipim School topped with 52 points, while St. Augustine's College came second with 49 points.
Wesley Girls' High School and Swedru Senior High both obtained 31 points.
Not long ago, Wesley Girls’ was making headlines after school authorities prevented a Muslim student from fasting as part of Ramadan, a decision that invited critical comments from a section of the public.
Many critics say the authorities discriminated against that Muslim student because the school was founded by the Methodist church.
Shortly after organisers of the NSMQ posted the end-of-competition points on Twitter, many Ghanaians again descended heavily on the all-girls school, with many happy that the school trailed in the coveted national competition.
Central Region— NSMQ Ghana (@NSMQGhana) May 12, 2021
End of contest
Mfantsipim School: 52pts
St. Augustine's College: 49pts
Wesley Girls' High School: 31pts
Swedru SHS:31pts#NSMQ2021 #AbsaRegionalChampionship #Primetime pic.twitter.com/Ep38YoD82C
“If not for the Muslim girl fasting, Wesley Girls' would have won the contest,” one commentator surmised.
“Wesley Girls will always and forever be in the MUD,” Opana, tweeting at @Dandiyaaro prophesied.
Below a few of the reaction to Wesley Girl’s position on the regional NSMQ qualifiers that has caused the school to trend once again on Twitter.
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic— Wunpini F. Mohammed, Ph.D. (@wunpini_fm) May 5, 2021
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic
Wesley Girls is Islamophobic https://t.co/f7iyLF1rKr
Wesley girls dema head die like that? https://t.co/O0lczDkuJT— Frank (@Kube15) May 12, 2021
"I stand with wesley girls" have already started asking for sallah meat.— Ny-had Birks (@ms_sayibu) May 12, 2021
Me: ofe ri werey? pic.twitter.com/OtNrFyHrZB
Remember the old woman who wrote BECE last year? Heard she's in Wesley Girls now.— Mr Asabere ❤🇬🇭 (@AsabereRoland) May 12, 2021
Concerning this Wesley Girls issue, the only way forward is to ban all religious activities in all schools.— 💫Ɣleti💫 (@TuffSid) May 12, 2021
Only fools uphold religion at the expense of humanity.
This is what happens when you try to create problems for Muslims pupils in the school 'Wesley Girls'— A l h a s s a n (@_wasky1) May 12, 2021
bond3 wesley girls https://t.co/wJGbxGTe9Z— GHMUG☆BE 🇬🇭🇿🇼🇳🇬🌬 (@yesemewonyansa) May 12, 2021