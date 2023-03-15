Why I rejected national award - Fui Tsikata explains

A senior partner at Reindorf Chambers, Fui Tsikata Lawyer Fui Tsikata has reacted to reports on his rejection of a national award for his role in the ITLOS case.
In a statement dated March 15, 2023, Fui Tsikata said he did not understand the criteria for selecting the awardees.
He explained that there are other persons who contributed greatly to winning the maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire in 2017, which success formed the basis for the honour, and hence should have been recognised as well.
“It is impossible to understand the criteria which excluded the names of Nana Asafu-Adjaye, Thomas Manu, Ayaa Armah, Kojo Agbenor-Efunam, Nana Appia Kyei and Nii Adzei Akpor.
“Even Professor Martin Tsamenyi is left out. It was his work that led to the creation of the Maritime Boundary Secretariat, which coordinated the litigation. He was an influential member of the team till he fell ill.
“Nor is it clear why Kwame Mfodwo, the Co-coordinator of the Maritime Boundary Secretariat and Nana Poku, the indefatigable cartographer of the team, were only deserving of “Certificates”, in an evidently belated attempt to offer them some acknowledgement,” he wrote in a press release dated 15th March, 2023.
Mr. Tsikata said he prefers to celebrate the collective effort of the team and the leadership that promoted collaboration and stifled disruptive elements, to receiving the award.
“The unforgettable images of Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong handing over to Gloria Akuffo symbolise that and remain indelible,” he stressed.
The two legal practitioners during the President John Mahama Administration led the process to institute the action at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).
However, due to a change of government at the polls in January 2017, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo and her then Deputy, Godfred Yeboah Dame (now Attorney General), picked up the case and secured Ghana’s victory in 2017.
"I understand that my decision to decline the offer of a national award is being interpreted as motivated by partisan political considerations.
In my letter of 2 November 2022 to the Solicitor-General, in response to hers informing me of the offer of an award, I explain that “I have long and deeply held convictions about not accepting recognition in the form of national honours.”
Those who know me will confirm these convictions as well as my inclination to avoid grand public gestures and the fuss around them.
