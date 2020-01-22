Why would Stacy Amoateng lie about IUD giving her Cervical Cancer?

Did Stacy Amoateng lie about IUD giving her Cervical Cancer?
The month of January has been dedicated to Cervical Cancer awareness creation, health officials, non-governmental organisations and other personalities especially females join in the campaign to educate Ghanaians on Cervical Cancer.
This January is no exception, both social and traditional media discussions are being held in this regard.
Award-winning media personality, Stacy Amoateng as part of the campaign has also narrated how she survived cervical cancer after complications from a birth control method, Intrauterine Contraceptive Device-IUD.
While sharing tips and ideas on cervical cancer on Citi TV with Dziffa Akua Ametam and David Kwaku Saky, Stacy Amoateng revealed that she lost her hair, lost a tremendous amount of weight, and lost appetite for food while undergoing treatment.
The “Restoration” TV host added that she was at a very low point in her life where she avoided talking to everyone to the extent that she had to turn off all her phones. She recounted how her husband broke down and cried for the first time during that dark moment.
The video gives a vivid account of how the television show host, Stacy Amoateng noticed some adverse side effects of using the contraceptive, IUD.
After detecting the changes in her body and conversations with her uncle, Dr. Daniel Asare who happens to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korlebu led to a visit to the hospital for further clarification.
The nurse, whose name was not mentioned in the video took out the IUD with much ‘disgust’ and enquired who fixed the IUD for her.
According to the nurse, the IUD often used is in the form of rubber and not metal like Mrs. Amoateng had inserted.
Professional reaction
The comment from the media personality in her quest to create awareness about the situation has attracted a response from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Ghana.
The society in its statement said the comment of Stacy Amoateng that she had Cervical Cancer from the usage of IUD is misinformation.
There is no scientific evidence or data to support the assertion that any Intrauterine Device causes Cervical Cancer, the society added.
Questions
There are numerous questions that needed to be answered by the media personality about her diagnosis of Cervical Cancer which she claimed was caused by IUD.
Was her diagnosis off the book that there was no record for the medical officials to take on with regards to IUD causing Cervical Cancer?
Where is her proof of diagnosis and record of treatment?
How come it was not out that she was suffering from Cervical Cancer?
With the response from the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Ghana, Stacy Amoateng will need to provide evidence to the assertion or else the move by her can be seen as not being responsible to the public.
A media personality that is revered by the public can not make a statement without justifying it.