Will Kwesi Nyantakyi injunct screening of Anas’ video? – Lawyer weighs options

Vice Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament is weighing the possibility of the embattled GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, going to court to injunct exposé on his alleged corrupt dealings.
The President of the Ghana Football Association was captured in a secretly recorded video by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ TigerEye PI, allegedly using President Akufo-Addo’s name and that of his vice to “fraudulently” influence investors.
Lawyer Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, explained although Mr. Nyantakyi may exercise his right to bar the screening of the video, the court will also weigh the options as to whether showing the footage will tarnish Mr. Nyantakyi’s image against the public interest to grant the injunction request or otherwise.
Following a complaint by President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Nyantakyi was arrested on Wednesday by plain-clothed police CID moments after he touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from a trip to Morocco. But was granted bail in the evening as investigations into the GFA boss’ alleged underhand dealings continue.
Mr. Nyatakyi is the first casualty in Anas’ latest exposé into greed and corruption in football administration.
Sharing his thoughts on the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Nsempa hosted by Bright Kwasi Asmepa on Thursday, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region said, “he may have the right to go to court but the fact that will be laid will determine whether it should be shown or not”.
The MP further noted, “there are issues about entrapment and whether the court should accept the method Anas used to secure the information or not, will also be investigated”.
“Entrapment is wrong so it is his right to go to court to place injunction on the video but the court will also look at the protection of his image and the public view and that will inform the court to either grant the application or not”.
Asked whether Mr. Nyantakyi should stay in office while investigations are ongoing, Mr. Abban explained that if his stay in office will interfere in the investigations, “then he must step aside but if it will not interfere in the investigations, then it does not matter”.
“For now, Kwesi Nyantakyi is not guilty so the court of public opinion must go down”, he added.
The exposé titled, “Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed Become The Norm” is scheduled to be aired on June 6, 2018.
An attempt by a group of judges in 2015 to prevent a public screening of similar expose by Anas failed.