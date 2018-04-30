Wisa still in police custody after failing to raise GHS8k court fine

Even though an Accra Circuit Court has fined Ghanaian hip life artiste, Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa Greid, an amount of GHS 8,400 to pay to the state and be free, checks by Prime News Ghana indicates that the musician is still in police custody.
This is because; Wisa could not raise the aforementioned amount immediately and as such the police had no option than to detain him.
Wisa, at the time of filling this report has been detained at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Prime News Ghana Source at the Command confirmed.
In default, Wisa will serve a jail term of 24-months for gross indecency.
An Accra Circuit Court on Monday April 30, 2018 fined Wisa Greid an amount of GhS 8,400 with a default sentence of 24 months for gross indecency.
The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku established that there were inconsistencies in the police statement and the account Wisa gave during the trial.
The judgement by the court indicates that Wisa admitted to showing his manhood on stage in his initial statement to the police but stated that the supposed manhood was a dildo during the trial.
The court, therefore, found him guilty of gross indecency during his performance at the 'Decemba 2 Rememba' concert at the Accra International Conference on December 24, 2015.
The court ruled that the Accra International Conference Center was a public place thus found Wisa Greid guilty of the offence and sentenced him accordingly.
Wisa rescued
Meanwhile, unconfirmed report reaching Prime News Ghana indicates that the newly appointed Head of Communications for Zylofon Cash and Zylofon Events, Halifax Ansah Addo is set to pay the said amount for Wisa to be freed.
Report suggests that, all efforts to reach Wisa Greid and his Management team proved futile so in his fervent wish to save the young artiste from perishing in jail, he contacted ‘Attractive Mustapha’ who was in court to witness proceedings that led to the judgment, to prepare and make payment for him to be freed.
Background
The ‘Ekki Me’ hit maker was charged with indecent exposure after allegedly stripping during a live performance at Citi FM’s 2015 edition of ‘Decemba to Rememba’ and rubbing his manhood behind a female dancer on stage.
