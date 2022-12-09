Woman shot in daylight robbery at Caprice

A Chinese woman was attacked and shot in a daylight robbery at Caprice in Accra.
The incident happened Friday, December 9, 2022, in the afternoon.
According to eyewitnesses, the armed robbers attacked the victim while she was driving on the stretch in a Landcruiser Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.
The armed men, who were four in number, arrived at the scene on motorbikes.
One witness said they suspected the robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately at the car when they got close.
“They got down to unlock the car from inside and demanded that the woman hands over her bag, but she struggled with them over it, and one shot her in the arm,” a witness narrated.
Another eyewitness who offered first aid to the victim after the robbery narrated that the victim’s fingers were almost falling off when she got to her.
The robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money in a bag while bystanders looked on in utter shock.
Some bystanders, however, rushed the victim to the nearest hospital.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the police said they were pursuing the gang of robbers who attacked and shot the woman.
“Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects involved; we will surely get them arrested to face justice.
“The victim is in stable condition and receiving medical attention,” the police statement concluded.