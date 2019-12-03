You don't have the right to enforce laws - Akufo Addo to GUTA

President Akufo-Addo says members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA does not have the right to take the law into their own hands.
According to the President, GUTA should rather allow ongoing consultations between them, the Trade Ministry and Ghana Immigration Service to be completed in order to find a lasting solution to the issue of foreign participation in the retail sector.
Addressing the leadership and members of Ghana Union of Traders Association as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region at a stopover in Makola, President Akufo-Addo said GUTA's action last Sunday can make te country chaotic
“People cannot take the law into their own hands and enforce the law. If we do that, Ghana will become chaotic. We have to be careful about this phenomenon of taking the law into our own hands about situations that government is yet to resolve.”
“Please allow the work that the Trade Minister and the Committee are doing with the Immigration Authorities to progress. I am confident that if we allow same to work, your issues with foreign participation in the retail business will soon be a thing of the past in line with the law” President Akufo Addo added.
Some GUTA members last Sunday night took the law into their own hand and locked up about 600 at circle they suspect are foreigners who are in breach of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law.
GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng, in his remarks, said the Union of Traders is mindful of the potential damage that any fight with foreign traders in Ghana could pose against the International image of Ghana.
GUTA he said is ready to cooperate with government to find an amicable resolution of the issue .
