10 benefits of sugarcane juice for health and skin

There’s nothing better than a chilled glass of sugarcane juice on a hot summer day. But, have you wondered what are the benefits of sugarcane juice?
Sugarcane, a grass plant that can be found in 36 varieties, has no fats and is a 100 percent natural drink.
An 8-ounce serving, approximately 240 ml of sugarcane juice (with no additives) contains 250 calories, with 30 gm natural sugars.
It has zero content of fat, cholesterol, fiber, and protein but contains sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, and iron.
You would think that this sugar-rich drink is a popular summer drink that keeps you hydrated. However, it has numerous health benefits but we’ve rounded up 10 of them for you.
10 Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice
1. Sugarcane juice gives you a shot of instant energy
There’s a reason sugarcane juice sells at most roadside kiosks in summer. It’s the best way to energize yourself and ensure you don’t experience dehydration. The simple sugars in the juice are easily absorbed by the body and are used to replenish sugar levels.
2. Sugarcane juice enhances liver function
Sugarcane juice is said to be one of the best natural treatments for liver-related ailments such as jaundice. Since sugarcane juice is alkaline in nature, it helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body.
3. Helps the body fight cancer
The high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and manganese makes sugarcane juice alkaline in nature. The presence of flavonoids helps the body stave off cancerous cells, especially prostate and breast cancer.
4. It eases the digestive system
Among other benefits of sugarcane juice it also is exceptional for people suffering from digestive distress. The potassium in sugarcane juice balances the pH levels in the stomach, facilitates the secretion of digestive juices, and keeps the system on track. It also helps prevent stomach infections.
5. Sugarcane Juice helpful for people with diabetes
Though the high sugar content in sugarcane juice may make diabetics wary of consuming this juice. But, in moderation, sugarcane juice can benefit diabetics, the natural sugar has a low glycemic index that prevents frequent spikes in blood glucose levels.
6. Sugarcane juice maintains kidney health
Being a natural low-cholesterol, low-sodium food, with no saturated fats, sugarcane juice helps to keep the kidneys in top shape.
7. It alleviates pain associated with STDs & UTIs
If consumed in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water, sugarcane juice can help reduce body inflammation that can be caused by sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and prostatitis.
8. Aids in the development of bones and teeth
Back in the day, chewing on a sugarcane stick used to be a regular pastime for young children and adolescents.
Apart from keeping them occupied, the calcium-rich benefits of sugarcane juice also ensures proper development of the skeletal system, bones, and teeth.
9. Sugarcane juice keeps bad breath & tooth decay at bay
Experiencing bad breath linked to tooth decay? Sugarcane juice can be your saving grace. Sugarcane is rich in minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, and also helps build tooth enamel and strengthen teeth, ensuring they are prone to decay.
It also overcomes bad breath caused due to the deficiency of these nutrients.
10. Sugarcane Juice can help cure acne
Topical use of sugarcane juice has the ability to help reduce and cure skin problems such as acne. Since, sugarcane juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid, it increases cell turnover.
They also exfoliate the skin, eliminating chances of acne buildup. Simply mix the juice with Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) into a mask-like consistency, apply on the face and neck and leave on for 20 minutes. Finally, wash off with cool water.
The sugar contained in sugarcane juice is natural, but keep in mind that it is essentially sugar. Consume this healthy beverage in moderation and run it past our Coaches if you suffer from a medical condition.
Healthyfyme.com