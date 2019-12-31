10 local dishes to spice up your New Year with

Celebrate the New Year with your family and friends with mouthwatering and appetizing local recipes.
Below are some dishes to spice up your New Year with.
1. Jollof rice
Jollof rice is a common dish in Ghana. It is a delicacy of rice cooked with tomato sauce and vegetables served with meat or fish. The rice soaks up the juicy flavours and turns orange when cooking, which gives it an outstanding colour.
2. Waakye
Waakye is another food made with rice. The recipe is a medley of beans and rice. Serve waakye with fried plantain, gari (grated cassava), spaghetti and avocado.
3. Banku and tilapia
Tilapia is a type of fish which is spiced up and grilled. It complements banku, a mix of corn and cassava dough, and very hot pepper, diced tomatoes and onions.
4. Red-red
Red-red is a dish that consists of cowpea beans boiled to make a broth, served with palm oil and soft, fried plantains. It is dished up with gari to make it even more hearty.
5. Fufu and goat light soup
Fufu is a staple food made by pounding a mixture of boiled cassava and plantains into a soft sticky paste to go along with delicious goat light soup. Light soup is a spicy tomato-based soup which can be made with goat meat. Serve your fufu with hot goat soup.
6. Tuo Zaafi
Tuo Zaafi is similar to banku, although it is quite soft and less sticky, and is made by cooking corn dough and adding a little cassava. Tuo Zaafi is accompained with nutritious and rare herbs soup made with dawadawa and ayoyo leaves.
7. Kenkey and fried fish
Kenkey is another corn-based staple similar to banku, that is made by moulding corn dough into balls and wrapping them around dried corn leaves, which are then boiled. The meal is served with hot pepper sauce, fried crabs, octopus or fish.
8. Kelewele
Kelewele is made by frying soft plantains that have been soaked in a medley of peppers, ginger and garlic. Plantains are cut into chunks, slices, or cubes, covered with spices and fried to a caramelized brown. It is normally served with groundnut
9. Omo tuo
Omo Tuo (or rice balls) comprises of soft boiled rice that are moulded into balls and served with a variety of soups and makes a great accompaniment to many dishes like fufu.
10. Boiled yam or plantain with Kontomire stew
The highly nutritious Kontomire stew is made from boiled tender cocoyam leaves, salted fish and boiled eggs, and goes perfectly with boiled yams, plantains and avocado.