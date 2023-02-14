100 Valentine’s Day messages for lovers

On this Valentine’s day, you got a great chance to share your deepest feelings with your lover.
No matter if it’s a tweet, SMS or written on a greeting card, these romantic Valentine’s Day messages for lovers can make this day unique and special!
101 Valentine’s Day Messages for Lovers
- ♥ Trust me without wondering and love me without fear. I will always be there to support you.
- ♥ Every moment I have spent with you have been special. I am wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ You are my one and only valentine and I would like to wish you the very best on this special day.
- ♥ Love me and never leave me. We are perfect together. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ You mean the entire world to me and I believe you would be there by my side till the day I die. I Love you my Prince!
- ♥ Don’t leave me ever, because it would break my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
- ♥ While I was cleaning the home, I found the letters L, O, V, and E. The only thing I’m missing now is U.
- ♥ You make my life happier and brighter every day. Let’s have the most romantic Valentine’s date ever tonight.
- ♥ You are the person who makes me smile and give me the energy to go that extra mile.
- ♥ I love you and this is something that I cannot say enough. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ You taught me how to love and share in ways that I never knew how. Thank you for your unconditional love.
- ♥ My love for you cannot be expressed in words, so I will just say, xoxoxo and many more to give tonight.
- ♥ You’re a hard working woman and always put everyone before yourself. I appreciate everything you have done for me and I love you.
- ♥ I have been blessed to find a woman as unique and gifted as you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- ♥ For the most thoughtful and caring woman in my life, I want to give you my everything.
- ♥ You take the biggest place in my heart and I wouldn’t know what to do without you.
- ♥ Your beautiful smile can set my heart on fire.
- ♥ People say that love can make all our dreams come true. I got to know about it from the moment I first met you.
- ♥ I love you from the bottom of my heart and I hate you because I cannot do anything without your support.
- ♥ I am thinking of you every second, not because it’s the Valentine’s Day, but also in other 364 days of the year.
- ♥ When I take a look back at the things, I’m glad that I found you. Wishing you the best Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ Your lips are red, and my heart is blue.
Why? Because I can’t be with you!
Even though we’re apart this Valentine’s Day
my thoughts and dreams are of you.
- ♥ I have never known that love could be this perfect and thank you very much for everything that you gave to me.
- ♥ You are the reason that makes me wake up every morning with a bright smile on the face.
- ♥ My love for you is real and it would make me do unreal things. Wishing you the best on Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ I am glad that I have someone special in my life, which can be there by my side whenever I need the most.
- ♥ I loved you, I love you and I will love you forever. Let’s celebrate many more Valentine’s Days to come.
- ♥ With this simple message, I’m unable to show how much I love you.
- ♥ You are the first thing that comes to my mind when I wake up and the last thing that comes to my mind before I go to sleep.
- ♥ There’s nothing in this world that can change my love for you darling.
- ♥ You make me feel complete and thank you very much for all the support that you gave to me.
- ♥ You are the person whom I had been waiting for forever. I love you.
- ♥ I fall in love with my eyes when you take a look at them. I love my name when you say it. I love my life when you love me.
- ♥ Every single day, I fall in love with you and it would be forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- ♥ You make my heart flutter more gracefully than a butterfly. Let’s soar high this Valentine’s Day like butterflies during our time together later.
- ♥ My listener. My believer. My support. We’ve been through it all. Here’s to a sweet Valentine’s Day and many more.
- ♥ To the handyman who fixes everything from flat tires to fights between the kids, I love you and appreciate you for all you do!
- ♥ The man who I fell in love with is still as handsome and caring as you are now. Let this be the best Valentine’s Day that tops the last.
- ♥ You may be tough as nails, but I still see that you love me. Happy Valentine’s Day to the toughest guy I know!
- ♥ To the man who has gotten me out of more more messes than I can count, I love you so much, Dad, on this Valentine’s Day and every day.
- ♥ Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but I know my love for you will stay strong.
- ♥ Love me without any restrictions and feel free to accept who I am. Happy Valentine!
- ♥ Darling, spread love wherever you go. You would definitely be blessed with the love you get in return.
- ♥ From random kisses to random laughs, I feel how lucky I am to be in a relationship with you.
- ♥ Our love has the ability to grow endlessly and it would be perfect in future.
- ♥ On the first day I met, you took my breath away and I could not respond to it.
- ♥ The more guys I meet, the more I realize that you are the perfect person I could have ever asked for. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!
- ♥ On this Valentine’s Day, I wanted to tell you that my love for you would never die.
- ♥ I love the way how you kiss me for no special reason. I believe that love would cherish forever.
- ♥ A man is only as good as the woman behind him. Thank you for being that woman behind me.
- ♥ Never change who you are. You are a woman so beautiful on the inside and out.
- ♥ Everyone’s definition of love is different. My definition is loving you forever until our last breath.
- ♥ When I look at you, I see a radiant star with a brightness of love that cannot be compared. Have the brightest Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ You put your all into caring for our family. Let’s have a relaxing Valentine’s night for you to recharge.
- ♥ I can’t thank you enough for how supportive and strong you are to keep everyone in the house safe and loved. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- ♥ When the going gets tough, you’re the man to pull me to my victory. I love you and can’t wait to spend our Valentine’s night together.
- ♥ You may not be the best at cleaning up your messes (which I don’t mind picking up for you lol) but you are the best at being the man who you are and that’s what matters most. Hugs and kisses!
- ♥ We have the best talks. We have the greatest laughs. Your chuckle is so happy and proud.
- ♥ Guess what? There’s a surprise waiting for you at home tonight. I bet you can’t wait and see.
- ♥ Every single moment that I have spent with you has been awesome. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
- ♥ Dear husband, I promise you that the best in our love life is yet to come. I love you.
- ♥ I have given all of me to you. I am glad that you are my husband and I could have never asked for anyone better.
- ♥ What would you do if my heart was broken into two? I know that you would fix it for me. I love you.
- ♥ Hold me and love me like there’s no tomorrow. I can’t wish for anything better.
- ♥ I use the language of love more than all other languages because you are my everything.
- ♥ You are the only person that I have loved from the bottom of my heart and that love would remain forever.
- ♥ Please fill my heart with a song and give me the opportunity to love you even more.
- ♥ Find a way to get into my heart, I will always find a way to love you from the bottom of my heart.
- ♥ I’m so glad because I gave the most precious gift I ever had to a kind and a wonderful person like you. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ I would wait forever to be your girl, because you are amazing and I love you!
- ♥ I think love is not blind. Love sees more because I have experienced it from you.
- ♥ I’m scared to close my eyes because I think that I will not be able to see you again. I love you that much from the bottom of my heart.
- ♥ Caring, loving, adorable, intelligent, sweet, and handsome. That’s all what I have to say you darling.
- ♥ The next time you see a falling star, make a wish that our love would remain forever.
- ♥ Could you please check your briefcase? I cannot find my heart and I think it is in your briefcase.
- ♥ Please come home early today. I anticipate to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with my only Love!
- ♥ In my life, have shared the best moments in my life with you. Happy Valentine’s Day sweetheart.
- ♥ Looking back in time, I’m glad that I chose you except everyone else and I’m looking forward to spend the life with you.
- ♥ Every single moment that I have spent with you has been awesome. Wishing you the best for Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ Your smile is the biggest treasure that I could ever have and your love is all I need to live.
- ♥ I wish I could take a look into your eyes and get lost in them forever.
- ♥ I am longing to be with you because the feeling I had whenever you were by my side is amazing.
- ♥ The best thing I found in life in this year is the love of you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ I can even walk a million miles just to see you smile and I would never let you go out of my sight.
- ♥ Your touch does everything that pebbles can do to calm water. You make ripples in my heart. I love you.
- ♥ I love you sweetheart and I wish you the best Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ Whenever I see your smile, I realize that all the troubles in my life are worth tolerating.
- ♥ I fell in love with you immediately after seeing the inner beauty of you. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ Love does create boundaries and my love for you has already created boundaries within your heart.
- ♥ I can’t even think where I would be without the love of you. Thank you for doing everything that you have done to my life.
- ♥ If I can be a tear, I will because then I can born in your eyes and die in your lips.
- ♥ I had a heart filled with love and you stole it from me. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day my love.
- ♥ Love is not just a decision. It is a wonderful feeling that we could experience in our lives.
- ♥ Dear wife. Thank you very much for being a part of my life and making it better day by day.
- ♥ When someone asks me what makes me sleep at night, I would say it’s your love. I love you!
- ♥ Whenever I see you, I feel that I don’t need to be perfect in order to be happy.
- ♥ Allow me to drown in the chaos of your life along with the silence of love. Happy Valentine’s Day darling.
- ♥ Whenever I see your face, I realize how God has been nice to me. I love you.
- ♥ I feel like I’m the luckiest person to live on this planet because I have found the best girlfriend ever.
- ♥ Loving you is not just an opinion or a choice. It’s a necessity. Enjoy the Valentine’s Day darling.
- ♥ Whenever I say I love you, I don’t say with my habit. I want you to feel that you are the best thing that has ever happened to my life.
- ♥ Even though Valentine’s Day costs me a lot, I don’t care about it because you are the best thing that has happened to my life.
- ♥ Covered in deep dew in a high mountain, I saw the words, I love you!
- ♥ Whenever you walked into my heart, my life became worth living. I love you sweetheart and enjoy the Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ Whenever I see you, my heart lights up because I love you! Be my Valentine darling!
- ♥ I think love is too weak for the words that I feel for you. Happy Valentine’s Day!
- ♥ I thank cupid for shooting you and me with perfect aim. Happy Valentine’s Day my loving wife.
- ♥ Even though we are busy, this message is a short reminder to tell you that we are still sweethearts.
- ♥ A day without you is just like a day without sun in my world. I cannot live without you.
- ♥ Today is the best day for me to stop and realize how wonderful you have been to me.
- ♥ I am still wondering how lucky I have been to get a girlfriend like you.
- ♥ On this Valentine’s Day, I took time to look back what we have done together in the past year. I love you.
- ♥ I am extremely lucky to have a smart, fun, beautiful and a crazy girlfriend like you. I love you!
- ♥ I think God for creating a perfect girlfriend like you. I could never have asked for anything better.
- ♥ I am wishing the happiest Valentine’s Day for the sweetest valentine that I could ever have.
- ♥ You are my one and only sweetheart and I’m glad that you are mine.
- ♥ Be with me today and tomorrow, and forever! I love you.
- ♥ The first day I met you would cherish in my memories for a lifetime. I am extremely happy and blessed to have a wife like you.
- ♥ You are the heaven of my heart and you have always been a refuge for my soul. I love you sweetheart.
- ♥ I believe falling in love is like looking into the sky that is full of stars. I have selected the perfect love of my life.
- ♥ When I’m not with you, my tears fall down to fill the blue ocean. Happy Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ I don’t know how to write wonderful messages on cards, but I want to make you feel that you are special to me on this Valentine’s Day.
- ♥ I really don’t know what I mean to you, but I know that I will not be able to live without you.
- ♥ I feel happy whenever I think about you. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life.
- ♥ Thank you very much for everything you did to me throughout the year.
- ♥ I have seen angels in sky and I’m lucky to be with one of them. Happy Valentine’s Day!
