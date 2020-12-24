Which better way to start this festive season than to say a few kind words through a cute Christmas message?
If you are looking for a heart-melting message to wish a Merry Christmas to the love of your life, then you are in the perfect place because we garnered some of the most heartwarming texts for your partner this Christmas.
Select your favourite and dedicate them with all of your love to your special someone, the person who has won over your heart. It will be a nice touch that he or she will appreciate.
Here are 15 romantic Christmas messages for your partner.
1. I cannot imagine a Christmas without your loving presence. Merry Christmas my darling.
2. This Christmas I want to take time to tell you how much you mean to me. I feel so blessed with you!
3. Christmas is a most special time of year, made even more special because I get to spend it with you!
4. You are the Christmas present I’ve wanted all these years. You are perfect just the way you are. Have a beautiful Christmas.
5. Christmas comes once a year, but please know that I cherish you every single day no matter the distance between us.
6. Your love is the best gift I could have asked for! Merry Christmas sweetheart!
7. If Christmas love and happiness were snowflakes, I wish you a blizzard’s worth of them this year. Here’s to many joyful Christmases to you my love.
8. I have a little gift you I want to give you with all my love, but I want to give it to you with a huge hug and a kiss that touches your soul. Merry Christmas, my love.
9. Christmas has a very special meaning for me now because I have you by my side I realize all the good things that I have in life. I wish you a Merry Christmas with all my love.
10. Please look in the mirror and give yourself a kiss from me. While you’re at it, give yourself a hug. Then have the best Christmas ever.
11. Yesterday I baked a hundred cookies and decorated them with red and green sprinkles. All I need now is you.
12. It may not be snowing, but I know the holiday season is here because I miss you more than usual.
13. Do you ever think that our love is the perfect holiday present, with or without wrappings? I do.
14. This holiday assignment, should you choose to accept it, is to be my gift. If you do not accept, this message will self-destruct in thirty seconds.
15. I hope this is only the start of a lifetime of Christmas together.
Credit: pulse