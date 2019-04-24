25 Really Romantic Ideas to Make Your Lover Melt!

Before you fell in love, did you ever think that there would be a person in this world who could make you feel so happy and complete? Did you ever realize that just making this person smile could bring so much happiness into your own life?
Love is a wonderful experience, because it’s the only emotion in the world that can bring you happiness when you give something away. It’s the happy feeling that fills within you when you make the effort to please someone else without prioritizing your own interests, and putting their interests before yours. Every time we feel an overwhelming surge of affection for our lovers, we want to do something special for them, just to let them know how much they mean to us and how much we care about them.
And as the months and years pass by in the relationship, you may start to take each other for granted, or start to believe that excessive shows of affection in love is just corny. But you need to change this now. Just because you’ve been in love for several years doesn’t mean you have to stop expressing your love through romantic gestures.
Remember, the more often you try to please your lover or show them just how much you care through your gestures, the happier you’ll feel. And the love for each other too, will bloom into a perfect romance that’ll fill both your lives with happiness and meaning.
Why do we need more romance in our lives?
The ones who don’t experience true love are almost always the ones who always put their own needs before the needs of their lover. The more selfish you are, and the more you ask what you can get in return for your effort before you do something for your lover, the smaller the odds of finding true blissful love.
Open your heart, and indulge in sweet romantic moments every now and then. Use these romantic ideas and awe your lover. And just when their lips spread into a happy smile as they look into your eyes, you’d realize your effort was all so worth it!
25 easy and sweet romantic ideas to make your lover melt
The next time you feel an overwhelming rush of happy love and just want to express all of that to your lover, use these 25 romantic ideas.
These romantic tips will surely help both of you feel more connected and it’ll help improve communication and bring both of you a lot closer too!
#1 Romantic vacations.
Nothing beats a good romantic or exciting vacation to bring the rush of romance back into our lives. If you can afford it, make time to plan at least one vacation with each other every year. It’ll create new memories and make your lives more exciting too.
#2 Candlelight dinner.
You can plan a candlelight dinner at home, or spend an evening at a cozy restaurant. After all, candlelight dinners are one of the most romantic ideas to express your love to the special someone in your life. The warm glow of candles make everything seem so mellow and hazy, and the soft lights will only make both of you look sexier and feel more in love! [Read: 13 creative and romantic dinner date ideas for two]
#3 Little gifts.
Give your boyfriend or girlfriend a special gift every now and then. It doesn’t have to be expensive, nor does it have to hold a lot of personal meaning to it. Every little gift you give, be it a bar of chocolate, flowers or even a toy or a game will show your partner that they’re on your mind all the time.
#4 Massages.
A foot massage or a back rub after a long day at work can go a long way in showing your appreciation for your lover. And if you have some time on your hands over a weekend, spare a few hours, run your hands all over them and give them a romantic, sensual massage. [Read: How to give a perfect sensual massage and work your magic]
#5 Love letters.
Love letters are the kind of romantic ideas that can last a lifetime because they’re so special and meaningful. It doesn’t matter if you have no clue about how to write one. All you need to do is put pen on paper and just let your words flow. Before you know it, you would have expressed just how you feel about your partner and how happy you are to have them in your life. [Read: Easy tips to write a perfectly romantic love letter]
#6 Surprises.
Plan a surprise every now and then. You can go all out and plan a surprise birthday or an anniversary celebration. Or you can surprise your partner out of the blue by doing something for them, be it a chore or breakfast in bed one weekend morning.
#7 Text messages.
Do you ever text your lover to say something nice? Texts may be a good way to stay connected, but you could also use it to express just how you feel. You can send a line about how eager you are to meet them in the evening, or you can even use it to say something naughty to make your sweetheart blush and go pink! [Read: 20 sexy text messages examples you can use to start a sexy conversation]
#8 Create memories. Our lives are nothing but a collection of memories. So go on out there and create a lot more of them with your lover every now and then. Participate in an activity that both of you haven’t done yet, visit a place both of you have never been to, or even experiment with a new cuisine that you can’t imagine trying! Every new memory you create together will be another exciting leaf to add into your book of romance.
#9 Photobooks. If everything wonderful in your life is nothing but a collection of memories, what better way to keep the memories close to your heart than by gifting the special person in your life with a collection of photos of both of you together? Every time your sweetheart sees the book, they’d remember your sweet gesture and the effort you put into creating a collection of happy memories. [Read: 36 sweet and cute things to say to your boyfriend]
#10 Cooking together. Cooking may be a chore, but cooking together always seems like a fun thing to do as a couple. Plan an exotic menu together and spend an evening or an afternoon cooking together at a leisurely pace.
#11 Bathtub. Bathrooms are sexy, but bathtubs, they’re just sensual and beautiful. Draw a bath for your husband or wife and slip in together. If you can have a few candles around, well, that just makes it a lot more romantic too. Both of you could just soak in the water, fool around for a while, or even make love. It’s all going to be just perfect. [Read: How to have passionate sex in the shower without spraining an ankle]
#12 Rooftop dinner. Are you looking for a romantic idea that can be planned around the house? Well, nothing beats a romantic rooftop dinner with fairy lights. And if you can’t spare a roof, a backyard too could be just perfect for the occasion as long as you use candles or lights to make the night feel more romantic and unique.
#13 Secret desires. Is there something your partner really wants? Something they would love to have, but don’t really make the effort to pick it up? On a day when they least expect it, drop by at the store, get it gift wrapped and bring it home. Gifting something your lover’s always dreamed of having is thoughtful and romantic, all at once.
#14 A weekend getaway by a lake. If both of you can’t spare too much time to take off on vacations every now and then, take a trip down to a place closer home. Pack your bags and head to a lakeside resort or a mountain and spend the weekend together. It may not be a grand vacation, but it’ll definitely be just as exciting and memorable! [Read: 10 fun and sexy games to play with your boyfriend!]
#15 A trip to a vineyard. Wine has always been associated with romance, and a vineyard is no different here. Plan a short trip to a nearby vineyard with your lover, and spend a warm afternoon strolling down the rows of heaving grapes.
#16 Do something spontaneous.
Planned romantic ideas are grand. But sometimes, a spontaneous burst of romance too can be just as fun. After all, romance too is just like sex. Passionate, long hours of sex is always sensual and fun. But at times, even a spontaneous quickie can feel just as awesome, don’t you think?
Decide on doing something together, and head out of your place. Drive around town for a while, and you’ll find something nice to do together in no time!
#17 Go to an amusement park.
Amusement parks are great for two reasons. Firstly, they bring out the inner child within us, which can be a lot of fun. And more importantly, heart pumping rides always gives us an adrenalin rush. And a good dose of adrenalin always stimulates sexual arousal, which will make both of you get more attracted to each other. [Read: 9 strange facts about love, dating and our minds]
#18 The questions game.
Spending an afternoon together and don’t know what to do? A perfect romantic idea that can build intimacy, bring both of you closer and improve communication is a good game of questions. They don’t have to be corny at all. As long as you ask the right questions, it’ll make both of you feel more romantic *perhaps, even horny!* in no time. [Read: 30 naughty questions for couples to keep the spark alive in love]
#19 Take turns to plan dates.
If both of you have been dating for a while, try something new from now on. If both of you go out once a week, take turns to plan the date. It creates a challenge and brings back the excitement of the infatuation period. Both of you would want to plan something elaborate to impress the other person. And in the end, both of you would end up having a lot of fun together.
#20 Shop for each other secretly.
Shopping is something fun that all of us enjoy. Add a fun twist to shopping by spending an evening shopping for each other instead. Both of you could head to a mall together, and spend a couple of hours shopping for the other person. It’ll definitely leave both of you with a few laughs.
#21 The little things.
Buy something special for your lover on your way back home now and then. You could pick up flowers, chocolates, or even a stuffed toy with a silly face! Sometimes, it’s the little unexpected things that can make your romance feel a lot more romantic than the grand gestures. [Read: 23 foolproof relationship tips and advice for guys]
#22 Make a home video with a personal message.
If your partner’s away for a few days, or if you’re missing them when they aren’t around, record a video for them with a personal message. [Read: 23 must-know relationship advice for girls]
#23 Have tantric sex.
Sexual intimacy is just as important as emotional intimacy for all couples. And no sexual act beats the intimacy tantric sex can bring to your relationship. If both of you can spare a few hours of undisturbed time, lock yourselves in the bedroom and prepare your minds for a sexual high that could leave both of you in ecstatic tears! [Read: The step-by-step guide to having tantric sex for the first time]
#24 Dance.
Looking for a romantic idea that involves a bit of music and fun? Head to a club together, or stay back at home and play something romantic in the background. It may seem corny or awkward at first, but a few minutes into the dance, and it’ll just feel perfectly romantic! [Read: 15 secret reasons why you may be getting bored of your relationship]
#25 Watch a romantic movie.
If both of you don’t feel like taking the effort to dress up and head out somewhere, just bring the romance into your living room. Pick a romantic movie that both of you haven’t watched yet, snuggle up, order in and spend a lazy afternoon in each other’s arms.
Sometimes, the best romantic ideas are also the easiest and the simple ones. As long as you look for ways to show your affection to your lover every now and then, you’ll find that there will always be new and exciting romantic ideas in your lives, all the time!
Credit: INFORMATIONCRADLE