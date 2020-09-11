5 benefits of sleeping naked

Sleeping is one of the most important things we do every night.
Getting the right amount of sleep has an untold number of health benefits and not getting enough sleep is a serious problem in many countries around the world.
So you should have heard of the many benefits of getting adequate sleep, but did you know that you can get additional benefits by sleeping naked?
Here are some benefits of sleeping in the nude:
You’ll sleep better naked
Your body is wired to drop its temperature during sleep and if you want a solid nights rest, fuzzy pajamas or sweatpants can keep the body too warm. This could lead to restlessness along with tossing and turning. Your skin works naturally with the rest of your body to cool itself down – allowing you to slip into dreamland without overheating.
You’ll lose weight sleeping naked
Speaking of keeping cool, The U.S. National Institute of Health found that staying cool while sleeping encourages your body to create more brown fat. Brown fat helps keep you warm by burning calories, which boosts your metabolism.
Research shows that people with higher levels of brown fat have faster resting metabolic rates, better blood sugar control and higher insulin sensitivity.
You’ll get closer to your partner sleeping naked
Having skin to skin contact with your partner releases oxytocin – “the happiness hormone.” Oxytocin can help alleviate stress and depression, reduce blood pressure and assist with gut inflammation. Sleeping naked also encourages more intimacy with your mate, which results in happier sexual, physical and emotional relationships.
Sleeping naked is healthier for your private parts
Researchers at the University of California Los Angeles have found that sleeping in underwear, especially tight undies or thongs, creates a breeding ground for bacteria.
Sleeping nude helps your private parts “air out,” and reduces the chances of bad bacteria multiplying. Sleeping in underwear also increases the likelihood of chafing and irritation.
Not only that, when men’s testicles are too warm, the quality of their sperm may suffer, according to Dr. Brian Steixner, an Atlanta-based urologist.
“Your nether regions need to be just the right temperature in order to optimize sperm production,” Steixner said.
You’ll gain confidence sleeping naked
Sleeping naked makes you more comfortable in your own skin. That leads to an increase in self-esteem and confidence, which affects your overall health. A University of Melbourne study found that confident people earn higher wages and get promoted more often than their counterparts.
Source: eastidahonews