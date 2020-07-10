6 effective exercises to beat knee pain

Many people suffer from knee pain. It can affect anyone at any age. Usually, it results from an injury, like a ruptured ligament or torn cartilage.
Arthritis, gout and some infections may also make your knees ache. Sometimes, the pain may be severe and you may need to wear braces to get relief and move about normally.
In some cases, surgery becomes necessary. You may also experience swelling and stiffness and popping or crunching noises when you move.
At times, it may be difficult for you to fully straighten your leg. According to a study in British Medical Journal, for patients with severe knee pain, supervised exercise therapy is more effective at reducing pain and improving function than usual care.
Here, let us look at a few exercises that can offer relief from knee pain.
The Hamstring Stretch
Lie down on the floor and bend your knees so that your soles are flat on the floor.
Once you are comfortable, lift one leg off the floor.
Now, place your hands behind your thigh just below the knee and pull your knee towards your chest. You must feel a stretch, but it must not be painful.
Hold this position for 30 seconds, lower your leg and start on the other leg.
Leg Extensions
Sit straight in a chair and place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.
Look straight and contract your thigh muscles.
Gradually extend one leg as high as possible without raising your buttocks off the chair.
Pause a bit and then lower your leg to the starting position.
Repeat with the other leg.
Calf Raises
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and position yourself next to a wall or hold on to something for support.
Lift both your heels off the ground together so that you stand on the balls of your feet.
Slowly lower your heels to the starting position.
Do this exercise 10 to 15 times at one go.
Straight Leg Raises
Lie down on the floor with one leg bent and the other straight out in front of you.
Contract the quadricep of your straight leg and slowly raise it up off the floor till it is at the same height as your bent knee.
Once you reach the top, pause for a few seconds and then lower to the starting position
Repeat with your other leg.
Prone Leg Raises
Lie on your stomach and let your head rest on your arms.
Tighten your glute and the hamstring muscles in your left leg and lift it as high as you comfortably can without experiencing any pain.
Keep your pelvic bones on the floor throughout.
Hold your leg in the lifted position for a few seconds or for as long as you are comfortable.
Now, lower your leg, rest for a beat and then repeat with the other leg.
The Half Squat
Get into a standing squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart.
Keep your hands on your hips or out in front of you for balance.
Look straight ahead and slowly bend your knees into a half squat. Go down by about 10 inches or so.
Pause for 5 seconds and then stand up by putting pressure on your heels.
