7 common mistakes you make when brushing your teeth

Below are mistakes you make when brushing your teeth.
1. Using a hard bristle toothbrush
Brushes with hard bristles used with some force can remove the protective enamel coating your teeth. This results in sensitive teeth and gums that hurt when you drink something cold.
2. Using too much force
If you grip your brush hardly, chances are that you are scrubbing your pearly whites with a lot of unnecessary force. You are after all, only trying to brush away food particles and remove plaque, not buff them forcefully with sandpaper.
3. Not brushing long enough
There are a lot of toothbrush timers on the market that urge brushing for just one minute. That's not enough time to get the gunk off your chompers. Scientists suggest brushing for two minutes, twice a day.
4. Not cleaning your tongue
When brushing, Don’t forget to clean your tongue as well as it prevents bad breath and removes bacteria.
A tongue cleaner scrapes the residual bacteria off your tongue. If you don’t want to do that – get a toothbrush that has a tongue scraper on the opposite side.
5. Neglecting inner side of teeth
Brushing your front teeth is important for a brilliant smile but remember that plaque forms on the inner surface of your teeth as well so don't just focus on brushing your outer teeth, always remember to brush your inner teeth also.
6. Keeping your toothbrush in the toilet
If you place your toothbrush right next to the toilet bowl then there are chances that your brush might retain some of the bacteria that lurk in the air right after you flush.
7. Old toothbrushes
If the bristles are worn out and frayed, it’s time to change your toothbrush. The broken and rough bristles won’t function efficiently in eliminating the plague as they lose their flexibility in reaching out for every nook and cranny. A toothbrush is recommended for 3 months only, after that change it to new one.