7 common mistakes you most likely make in the bathroom

The toilet is one among the foremost used place but least taken care of. Bathroom rule is important for a healthy room.
There are a number of things you thought you were doing right, however, trust me once you finish reading this list, you will be shocked.
1. Flushing the Water Closet whereas the lid is up
According to Charles Gerba, a life scientist from the University of Arizona, urine and fecal matter can spread as far as six feet from the water closet during every flush. Close the water closet lid before you flush to retain those gross particles in the toilet and out of the air.
2. Sitting on the Water Closet seat too long
People tend to use their bathroom time to browse books, magazines or scroll through social media. Sitting on the ceramic throne for too long will cause haemorrhoids as a result of the sitting position places pressurize the veins in your lower body part which might swell or bulge.
Rectal bleeding is the most common symptom of haemorrhoids but you probably will experience haptic sensation or discomfort around the rectal area. As a reminder, the toilet is not the place for a private time.
3. Keeping your toothbrush nearer to the Water Closet
Toothbrushes ought to be kept about four feet away from the Water Closet, as noted earlier urine and fecal matter can fly from the Water Closet after you flush and leave the lid open. It shouldn’t even be placed on the sink because of splashes of soap and dirty water.
4. Not washing your hands long enough
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all it takes is twenty seconds to properly wash your hands with soap and water. According to a study conducted at Michigan State University, 90 % of individuals don’t wash their hands long enough to effectively kill germs. The study also points it out that the common hand-washing time is six seconds.
5. Forgetting to wash your toothbrush
Researchers have found that roughly 10million germs of icky microorganism like E.coli, thrives on the normal toothbrush. It’s necessary to rinse your toothbrush well once every use and periodically soak it in vinegar for roughly half an hour to eliminate any leftover microorganism. And make sure you replace your toothbrush every 3 months.
6. Overwiping
The number one rule of wiping: Less is good. One or 2 wipes are normally what you need to clean yourself after using the bathroom. However, wiping excessively can irritate your anus and cause tiny abrasions that trigger inflammation and itch. If one or two wipes won’t satisfy, switch to wet tissue or an unscented baby wipe to decrease the irritation and friction from wiping.
7. Putting the bathroom brush back to its holder right after use
Germs and wet breed multiply each time you place a bathroom brush back to its holder right after use. Make sure the brush is completely dry once you’ve finished cleaning the Water Closet so you’re not scrubbing the same microorganism the next time you use the brush.
Credit : Clemence Ayekple