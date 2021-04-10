Easy 5-minute banana smoothie

You need less than five minutes to make this easy banana smoothie.
Use our simple recipe on it’s own or use it as a base for other smoothies.
Why You Should Make This Banana Smoothie
I’ve made a version of this easy banana smoothie recipe more times than I can count. It’s perfect on it’s own and is the best base recipe for adding more ingredients. Here are a few more reasons we love it:
- You need less than 5 minutes to make it.
You can use fresh or frozen bananas.
It’s easy to adapt to what you have in the kitchen.
This smoothie is perfect for breakfast or a snack.
Kids love it!
You can even make the smoothie ahead of time, freeze it, and save for later.
How To Make The Best Banana Smoothie
Basic smoothie recipe calls for four simple ingredients:
Banana — I use one banana to make one large or two smaller (kid-size) smoothies. For the best tasting smoothie, use a ripe banana. For the creamiest banana smoothie, use frozen banana slices (I’ve shared how I freeze bananas for smoothies below).
Half an orange — When I have oranges in the house, I love adding them to my morning smoothie. It adds extra vitamin C and tropical flavor. If you don’t have oranges on hand, don’t worry, you can substitute other fruits like mango, pineapple, and berries.
Plain or Greek yogurt — To be honest, I don’t always add yogurt to my smoothies, but when I do have it in the fridge, adding a spoonful ensures a protein-packed and creamy smoothie. For a smoothie without yogurt, add a little extra fruit or include veggies (like spinach or kale) instead.
Water or milk — To help the ingredients blend, I like adding a splash of liquid to the blender. For a smoothie without milk, use water. It still tastes amazing. For more creaminess use milk (dairy or non-dairy both work).
To make the smoothie, I add everything into a blender, and then blend until smooth. For an icy cold smoothie, throw in a handful of ice or use frozen fruits.
READ ALSO: Reasons why you must have tomato juice every day
How To Freeze Fruit For Smoothies
To make smoothies even easier, freeze fresh fruit into portions. You can even prepare smoothie packs and freeze them for a grab and blend smoothie option.
To freeze fruit for smoothies, rinse and chop fresh fruit into small pieces. Pat them dry then arrange, in one layer, on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Slide the baking sheet into the freezer and freeze until hard (two to three hours).
When the fruit is hard, divide it between freezer-safe bags and keep in the freezer for your next smoothie.
Source: inspiredtaste.net